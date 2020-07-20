Corona Cases State Wise List India: State wise Corona status, know here in detail

New Delhi: Corona virus infection cases in India today crossed 11 lakhs on Monday i.e. 20 July, to 11,18,043. In the last 24 hours in the country, 40,425 new cases of COVID19 were reported and 681 deaths have been reported. The total number of corona cases has increased to 11,18,043, including 3,90,459 active cases, 7,00,087 cured / discharged / migrated and 27,497 deaths. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In India: Corona infection at peak, more than 40 thousand infected in one day, 681 killed
These figures have been released by the Union Ministry of Health. Here you can see the status of corona cases in every state of the country i.e. state wise and union territories. In Maharashtra, where corona infection cases have crossed three lakh. This list of state-wise corona cases by the Union Ministry of Health is showing the status of 19 July.
State wise Corona cases
State / UT confirmed active fatalities
Maharashtra 3,00,937 1,23,678 1,65,663 1 1,596
Tamil Nadu 1,65,714 49,455 1,13,856 2,403
Delhi 1,21,582 16,711 1,01,274 3,597
Karnataka 59,652 36,637 21,775 1,240
Gujarat 47,390 11,233 34,035 2,122
Uttar Pradesh 47,036 17,264 28,664 1,108
Andhra Pradesh 44,609 22,260 21,763 586
Telangana 43,780 12,764 30,607 409
West Bengal 40,209 15,594 23,539 1,076
Rajasthan 28,500 6,803 21,144 553
Haryana 25,547 5,885 19,318 344
Bihar 25,136 9,392 15,536 208
Assam 22,918 7,700 15,16 5 53
Madhya Pradesh 21,763 6,193 14,864 706
Odisha 16,701 4,678 11,937 86
Jammu and Kashmir 13,198 5,797 7, 165 236
Kerala 11,659 6,420 5,199 40
Punjab 9,792 3,092 6,454 246
Jharkhand 5,342 2,685 2,611 46
Chandigarh 5,233 1,551 3,658 24
Uttarakhand 4,276 1,143 3,081 52
Goa 3,484 1,425 2,038 21
Tripura 2,654 914 1,735 5
Puducherry 1,894 800 1,066 28
Manipur 1,891 709 1,182 0
Himachal Pradesh 1,457 410 1,036 11
Ladakh 1,159 173 985 1
Nagaland 978 546 432 0
Chandigarh 700 203 485 12
Arunachal Pradesh 650 373 274 3
Dadar Nagar Haveli, Daman Diu 602 186 414 2
Meghalaya 418 350 66 2
Mizoram 284 117 167 0
Sikkim 275 185 90 0
Andaman Nicobar 198 53 145 0
Daman / Diu 0 0 0 0
Lakshadeep 0 0 0 0
