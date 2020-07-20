Corona Cases State Wise List India: State wise Corona status, know here in detail

New Delhi: Corona virus infection cases in India today crossed 11 lakhs on Monday i.e. 20 July, to 11,18,043. In the last 24 hours in the country, 40,425 new cases of COVID19 were reported and 681 deaths have been reported. The total number of corona cases has increased to 11,18,043, including 3,90,459 active cases, 7,00,087 cured / discharged / migrated and 27,497 deaths. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In India: Corona infection at peak, more than 40 thousand infected in one day, 681 killed

These figures have been released by the Union Ministry of Health. Here you can see the status of corona cases in every state of the country i.e. state wise and union territories. In Maharashtra, where corona infection cases have crossed three lakh. This list of state-wise corona cases by the Union Ministry of Health is showing the status of 19 July. Also Read – School / College Reopening Date: August or September … When will the schools open? Government made this plan

State wise Corona cases

State / UT confirmed active fatalities

Maharashtra 3,00,937 1,23,678 1,65,663 1 1,596 Also Read – Corona Vaccine Latest News: Human Trial of Vaccine in America in Final Phase, India Not Too Back

Tamil Nadu 1,65,714 49,455 1,13,856 2,403

Delhi 1,21,582 16,711 1,01,274 3,597

Karnataka 59,652 36,637 21,775 1,240

Gujarat 47,390 11,233 34,035 2,122

Uttar Pradesh 47,036 17,264 28,664 1,108

Andhra Pradesh 44,609 22,260 21,763 586

Telangana 43,780 12,764 30,607 409

West Bengal 40,209 15,594 23,539 1,076

Rajasthan 28,500 6,803 21,144 553

Haryana 25,547 5,885 19,318 344

Bihar 25,136 9,392 15,536 208

Assam 22,918 7,700 15,16 5 53

Madhya Pradesh 21,763 6,193 14,864 706

Odisha 16,701 4,678 11,937 86

Jammu and Kashmir 13,198 5,797 7, 165 236

Kerala 11,659 6,420 5,199 40

Punjab 9,792 3,092 6,454 246

Jharkhand 5,342 2,685 2,611 46

Chandigarh 5,233 1,551 3,658 24

Uttarakhand 4,276 1,143 3,081 52

Goa 3,484 1,425 2,038 21

Tripura 2,654 914 1,735 5

Puducherry 1,894 800 1,066 28

Manipur 1,891 709 1,182 0

Himachal Pradesh 1,457 410 1,036 11

Ladakh 1,159 173 985 1

Nagaland 978 546 432 0

Chandigarh 700 203 485 12

Arunachal Pradesh 650 373 274 3

Dadar Nagar Haveli, Daman Diu 602 186 414 2

Meghalaya 418 350 66 2

Mizoram 284 117 167 0

Sikkim 275 185 90 0

Andaman Nicobar 198 53 145 0

Daman / Diu 0 0 0 0

Lakshadeep 0 0 0 0