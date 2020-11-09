Corona could not break even the enthusiasm of the people of Bihar, more than 2015 voting amid epidemic, know where the turnout was

Patna: Despite the global epidemic corona virus infection, more people used their franchise in Bihar assembly elections this year than in 2015. This time the voting percentage in the state was 57.05. This has become evident in the Election Commission data. Also Read – Bihar Chunav: RJD has been winning since now ..! Tejashwi warns activists, ‘Harsh firing, improper fireworks not acceptable’

According to the commission's data, 56.66 percent voters had exercised their franchise in the 2015 assembly elections in Bihar, while this year, despite Kovid-19, 57.05 percent turnout was recorded.

According to the data, this year, the number of female voters (59.69 per cent) was higher than the male voters (54.68 per cent) in the polling ended in three phases. The third phase of Bihar assembly elections this year saw relatively high turnout on November 7, which included 78 seats in 15 districts of Kosi-Seemanchal, Mithilanchal and Tirhut.

Polling in the third phase was about 60 percent while in the first phase 55.68 percent and in the second phase 55.70 percent. In last year's Lok Sabha elections, the turnout was 57.33 percent.

Sources said that in the constituencies where the voting took place under the third phase, no voting has been ordered in any constituency. He said that in the third phase, election supervisors and returning officers have completed the investigation and no recommendations have been made of any kind.

This was the first major election in the country in the midst of the Kovid-19 epidemic and for the convenience of the people in view of it, the Commission had extended the voting period by one hour.