Corona crisis again increased in Delhi, directing private hospitals to keep 80 percent ICU bed reserve

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Sunday said that the Delhi government has directed 33 large private hospitals in the national capital to keep 80 percent of ICU beds reserved for Kovid-19 patients. Officials said that since last week of August in Delhi, cases of Kovid-19 have seen an increase. On Saturday, the maximum number of 4,321 new cases were reported in a day of Kovid-19 in Delhi, which increased the total cases to more than 2.14 lakhs. This happened for the fourth consecutive day when more than four thousand cases were reported in Delhi. Also Read – Corona Cases in Indore: Corona spreading rapidly in the cleanest city of the country, in 24 hours, so many cases

“Yesterday we directed 33 private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of their ICU beds for Kovid-19 patients,” Jain told reporters here. This has been done because some issues had come up in some private hospitals regarding ICU beds. I also held a video conference regarding this issue and an order has been issued in this regard. ” Also Read – Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad’s condition deteriorated in AIIMS, kept on ventilator

Jain said that state-run and centrally-run hospitals have a sufficient number of ICU beds and other beds in hospitals are also in sufficient numbers. He said, “We have also directed hospitals to increase the number of beds for corona virus patients by 30 percent, if they so desire. More than 50 percent beds are available in hospitals. As per the status of Delhi Corona App, 7,938 beds out of total 14,372 beds available for Kovid-19 patients are empty. ” Also Read – Where will 48 thousand slum people go in Delhi? What is the stand of you, BJP and Congress among politics?

When asked if there could be another lockdown in view of the rise in corona virus cases, the Health Minister ruled out the possibility. He said, “The time to implement the lockdown has expired. We have gained enough experience through lockdown and know that wearing masks is an effective way to fight infection. We are creating awareness to wear masks. “

Jain said that investigations have been increased in the national capital, which is the reason why there is an increase in cases. He emphasized that this will help in increasing the cases and sending the infected to isolation. On Saturday, more than 60,000 samples of Kovid-19 were tested.

He said, “If you are found to be infected without symptoms, we will be able to isolate you in time and this will help prevent the infection from spreading.” Maybe the number is increasing at the moment but it will help to prevent the virus. “Sharing the data, he said that the rate of infection in the national capital is 7.19 percent, while the death rate in the last 10 days was 0.68 percent. “Which is a good sign.” He said that the overall death rate is 2.23 percent.

