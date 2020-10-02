Corona Crisis: Death toll from Kovid-19 in India crosses one lakh, more than 64 lakh infected

New Delhi: In India, the number of deaths due to Kovid-19 on Friday increased to more than one lakh whereas the total number of infected people in the country has exceeded 64 lakhs. At the same time, 54 lakh 15 thousand 197 people have recovered from the infection. According to the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am, the number of Kovid-19 patients increased to 63,94,068 with 81,484 cases of infection a day. At the same time, after the death of 1,095 more people in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 99,773. Also Read – Corona to UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, tweeted information

According to the latest data, cases of Kovid-19 in India have increased to 64 lakh 64 thousand 12 while the death toll has gone up to one lakh 768. So far 54 lakh 15 thousand 197 people have been cured from the epidemic. These data have been compiled on the basis of information provided by the state and union territories. Also Read – India seeks first class scientific research to help farmers: Modi

According to John Hopkins University (JHU), India ranks first in terms of cases cured by corona virus infection, followed by Brazil and the United States. According to JHU data, India is the second most affected country after the US in terms of Kovid-19 cases, while in terms of number of deaths, it is third after the US and Brazil. Also Read – Bad news about Corona vaccine, it may take one more year ..!

The Union Health Ministry said on Friday that so far a total of 53,52,078 people have become infection-free, bringing the national rate of recovery to 83.70 percent, while the corona virus death rate is 1.56 percent. According to the data, 9,42,217 patients are still under treatment in the country for corona virus, which is 14.74 percent of the total cases.

(input language)