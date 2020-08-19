Corona Crisis: In Madhya Pradesh, the poor will get 5 kg of grain free and 5 kg of grain at the rate of 1 rupee.

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has made a big announcement on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh. All the poor in the state will get five kilograms gram free and five kilograms of grain at the rate of Re 1. Along with this, one kg salt at one rupee per kg and one and a half liter kerosene per family will be available at the prescribed rate. Also Read – Kamal Nath to be Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Congress sent letter to Principal Secretary

According to official information, Chief Minister Chouhan on Wednesday discussed the district-wise public distribution system through video conferencing through video conferencing and said that from September 1, all the poor of the state who are yet to get fair price ration Had been, one rupee kg wheat, rice and salt will be available. You will get five kg fair price ration per person per month. Apart from this, five kg per person free ration will also be provided to poor families by November. 37 lakh poor beneficiaries of the state will be benefited by this decision of the government. Also Read – Herd Immunity: Can’t Compete With Kovid-19 Using Herd Immunity

Chief Minister Chouhan has instructed all the collectors to ensure that all the new beneficiaries in their districts are issued eligibility slips and their Aadhaar seeding by August 31, so that they can get ration from September 1. Also Read – Chetan Chauhan may stand in Ferozeshah Kotla ground, will be discussed in DDCA meeting

Chief Minister @ChouhanShivraj Discussed new beneficiaries through VC From September 1, every poor will get one rupee kg wheat, rice and salt Free ration up to 5 kg per person till November 37 lakh poor people of the state will be benefited

RM: https: //t.co/6sNXCLvTXB pic.twitter.com/dzVIzGh2XJ – CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) August 19, 2020

Chief Minister Chouhan said during the discussion with the new beneficiaries of Indore district that the names of maximum two and a half lakh new beneficiaries are to be added there. He instructed the collector that this work should be completed by 31 August.

The Chief Minister said that the eligibility slips of new beneficiaries can be downloaded from the government’s M-ration app and portal. He instructed all collectors to compulsorily distribute the eligibility slips to each new beneficiary at their home before September 1.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s One Nation One Ration Card Scheme, now the beneficiary can get ration from any ration shop. Aadhaar seeding of every beneficiary is necessary for obtaining ration. Every beneficiary should get his Aadhaar card displayed at his nearest shop and get it entered.

It has been told that under the NFSA, five kg of food grains per member will be given at the rate of Re. One kg and under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, five kilograms of food grains per member will be provided by November. Along with this, one kg of iodized salt per family will be given at the rate of one rupee kg and one and a half liters of kerosene per family at the rate prescribed by the collector. New beneficiaries will be able to get ration from any fair price shop.