Corona Curfew Information: Strict corona curfew might be carried out in 5 spaces of Srinagar for 10 days, order issued

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

strict Corona curfew in Srinagar In view of the emerging circumstances: In view of the expanding circumstances of corona virus an infection in Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar (Srinagar), the native management on November 9 from 12 am to ten days in 5 spaces of the town. It’s been determined to put in force strict Corona curfew forAdditionally Learn – Coronavirus circumstances In India: 266 other folks died because of corona in in the future, 11,451 other folks were given inflamed

Additionally Learn – Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists shot lifeless a policeman in Srinagar

DM has mentioned within the order issued that during view of the expanding circumstances in Srinagar, in 5 spaces Lal Bazar, Hyderpora, Chanapora, Bemina (Hamdaniya Colony), Bemina (Awas) Colony, Bilal Colony, SDA Colony) for 10 days in strict corona. Curfew will stay in power. This curfew will come into impact from 12 am on November 9, 2021. Additionally Learn – Terrorists open hearth on safety forces in Srinagar, siege operation continues

