Corona decided due to: Kejriwal government gave up to 100% discount on water bill in Delhi, know who will benefit

new Delhi: In order to provide relief to the citizens of Delhi in this period of Corona epidemic, the Delhi Jal Board has decided to extend the exemption scheme on the water bill till 31 December 2020. So far, 4.30 lakh consumers have benefited from this scheme. Raghav Chadha, Honorable Vice President of Delhi Jal Board said, "We understand that this epidemic has had a great impact on the people of Delhi. Therefore, the Arvind Kejriwal government has decided to extend the waiver scheme till 31 December 2020. Delhi Jal Board is always vigilant and this decision will give an opportunity to those citizens who have not paid the bill for any reason. We hope that all those consumers will be able to take advantage of increasing this scheme.

This scheme will benefit all those consumers whose bills are outstanding till 31 March 2019. Under this scheme, all domestic and commercial customers will get 100 percent discount on late payment surcharge. At the same time, the exemption on the original amount of the bill will depend on the category of the colony formed by the Municipal Corporation for House Tax."

E, F, G and H category areas will be given full exemption in the bill till 31 March 2019. 75 percent discount will be given to consumers falling in D category. Consumers who fall in C category will be given 50 percent discount, while those in A and B category will be given 25 percent discount on water bills. Late payment surcharge will be completely waived for consumers of every category till 31 December 2020. Those consumers who have installed the meter after the introduction of the scheme, will have to apply to the Zonal Revenue Office, in which their name, address, number, document of the meter will have to be given. Which will contain the number and certificate of the meter installed.

These applications can also be put in the meter installation intimation box installed in ZRO office. Such consumers who do not have an active meter, they can get the meter of their choice from the dealers on the website of Delhi Jal Board. This is the third time that the Delhi Jal Board has given consumers a chance to take advantage of this exemption, so that they can become legitimate consumers of the Delhi Jal Board.