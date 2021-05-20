Corona Devi Temple: Have you ever noticed the temple of Corona Devi? Other people stated – Devi will save from severe sickness

Corona Devi Temple in Coimbatore Amidst the rise within the collection of deaths in the second one wave of Corona epidemic within the nation, some other folks in Coimbatore have collectively constructed a temple within the title of Corona Devi Temple. This example is very similar to the early 1900s, when other folks had been being killed because of the plague. At the moment additionally, some other folks constructed the plague Mariamman temple in combination. Additionally Learn – PM Modi spoke to DM of 10 states- Corona has made your paintings tougher than ahead of.

This temple used to be constructed after 12 months of plague in Coimbatore district and a statue used to be additionally put in in it. This temple of Corona Devi is situated at Kamachipuram close to Irugur at the outskirts of Coimbatore town. The temple has been established by way of the officers of Kamachipuram Adinam of their premises.

An officer from Kamachipuram Adinam stated, "Corona Devi is a black stone idol, which is 1.5 ft tall and we're assured that the Goddess will save other folks from this severe illness." That is the second one temple devoted to Corona Devi in ​​South India. Previous, the sort of temple has been built at Kadakkal in Kollam district of Kerala.

(Enter IANS)