Corona Disaster: PM Modi talks to CM of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu at the standing of Kovid-19

New Delhi: Top Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) spoke to the Leader Minister of Maharashtra (Maharashtra) Uddhav Thackeray (Uddhav Thackeray) and Tamil Nadu (Tamil Nadu) Leader Minister MK Stalin on Saturday. Within the dialogue at the state of affairs of COVID-19 (COVID-19). On the similar time, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan has given data at the state of the state over telephone to PM Modi. Additionally Learn – Now not a unmarried case of COVID-19 got here in 180 days in 180 districts of the rustic, 3.18 lakh other folks were given cured in 24 hours: Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Govt resources gave this knowledge. Then again, no reliable data was once given by way of the PMO about what was once negotiated between the Top Minister and the 2 Leader Ministers. Tell us that for the previous couple of days, the Top Minister is chatting with the Leader Ministers of the states on a daily basis and taking inventory of the placement of Kovid-19 there. Additionally Learn – Corona stripped veteran hockey participant, gave India Olympic gold

CM of Maharashtra mentioned this to PM Modi

On the similar time, CMO of Maharashtra In step with this, PM Narendra Modi these days referred to as CM Uddhav Thackeray and mentioned that Maharashtra was once preventing a just right combat towards the second one wave. CM asked that Maharashtra be given extra power within the subject of oxygen and more than a few measures must be given. Additionally Learn – Delhi: 419 recovered in raid after seizure of 100 oxygen concentrator from 2 eating places in Khan Marketplace, case passed over to Crime Department

PM Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin at the COVID-related state of affairs within the state (record pictures) percent.twitter.com/kRbfJzIlxG – ANI (@ANI) Would possibly 8, 2021

MP of CM knowledgeable PM concerning the conflict towards Corona within the state

Madhya Pradesh Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan mentioned, these days after chatting with Top Minister Narendra Modi on telephone, apprised him of the present standing of COVID19 in Madhya Pradesh and knowledgeable concerning the ever-decreasing positivity charge and the impulsively expanding restoration charge.

The previous day I spoke to the Leader Ministers of those states

PM Modi spoke to the Leader Ministers of Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim the day gone by on Friday, sooner than which he had talked to the Leader Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Telangana to speak about the most recent standing of Kovid-19 in those states. The Top Minister has already reviewed the placement by way of chatting with the Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry in conjunction with Jammu and Kashmir.

A document 4,187 sufferers died of COVID-19 within the nation in an afternoon

The loss of life toll has risen to two,38,270 within the nation after a document 4,187 sufferers died from Kovid-19 in one day, whilst 4,01,078 general circumstances of an infection have higher to two,18,92,676 on Saturday after new circumstances had been reported. went. Maharashtra recorded the best possible choice of 54,000 new circumstances an afternoon on Saturday. Maharashtra has the best possible choice of 898 deaths in new circumstances of deaths. Out of a complete of two,38,270 deaths within the nation, 74,413 have taken position in Maharashtra.

Two-week complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, on Friday, 26,465 new circumstances of corona virus got here and a document 197 other folks died within the closing 24 hours. With this, there were 13.23 lakh circumstances of an infection within the state and the choice of useless has reached 15,171. Because the case of Kovid-19 grew impulsively, the Tamil Nadu govt introduced on Saturday a full-fledged two-week lockdown from Would possibly 10 to stop the epidemic from spreading.