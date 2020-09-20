Corona Effect: Transition of Corona spread rapidly in this state, 11 district headquarters had to be installed Section-144

Jaipur: In view of the growing infection of the Corona virus epidemic, the Rajasthan government has imposed Section-144 in public places in the district headquarters in 11 districts and has decided to stop the gathering of more than five persons in a group. This decision was taken at a high level meeting on Saturday night under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Also Read – Beware of fake Social Media Followers and Likes! Rajasthan man arrested

In view of the serious condition of Kovid-19 infection, one of more than five persons under Section-144 at public places in the headquarter cities of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur districts Gathering will be banned. It will be mandatory to wear masks in public places and follow the rules of social distance. Collectors of the concerned district will issue orders in this regard.

Gehlot has decided to continue the ban on any socio-religious event in the entire state till October 31 in a meeting with officials on the state of Kovid-19 epidemic in the state and measures to prevent it.

According to an official statement, only the exemption of 20 persons for the funeral and 50 persons for the wedding ceremony will remain undone, but for this the local subdivision officer will have to give prior notice.

The Chief Minister said, “There is no shortage of life saving devices like oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators in any district. Certain misleading information has been spread in this regard, which is unfortunate. ”Gehlot instructed to strictly follow health regulations including wearing masks and keeping proper distance at all public places to avoid epidemic infection. He said that people should follow the resolution of ‘No Mask, No Entry’ at all places like markets, offices, public transport, tourist places etc.