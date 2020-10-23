Corona epidemic will remain among us for next 20 years, claims CEO of SEERUM

new Delhi: The corona epidemic has engulfed the entire world. Millions of people have died by this and millions have been infected. In such a situation, scientists from all over the world are showing rapid pace to manufacture vaccines. Serum Institute of India located in Pune, Maharashtra is also preparing for vaccine manufacture. But meanwhile, according to a Business Today news, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla has said that the corona infection is going to live in the world for the next 20 years and till then the vaccine will be needed. Also Read – Corona will push 15 to 175 million more people into extreme poverty: UN expert

In a conversation with Business Today website, Poonawal said that in history it has never been seen that the need for vaccines has been eliminated at one time. All the diseases that were going on till now, none of them have stopped. He said that even if 100 per cent of the population is vaccinated, it will not be completely eradicated.

Poonawal said that vaccines increase immunity, it is not a solid science. It protects you and reduces the effects of disease. But this vaccine cannot prevent infection in 100 percent of cases. If 100 percent of the people are also vaccinated, then vaccines will be needed in future.