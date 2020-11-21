Corona explosion at LBS Administrative Academy, Mussoorie, seals institute after 33 trainee IAS positives

Uttarakhand Corona Updates: So far more than 90 thousand people have been infected with Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country and more than 1 lakh 32 thousand have lost their lives. Everyone from mango to special people are getting infected by it. The latest case is from Mussoorie. According to the news agency ANI report, 33 trainee IAS Corona positives of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration of Mussoorie have been found. This has been confirmed by Dr. Sanjeev Chopra, the director of the academy. There has been a stir after the news came out. Also Read – Mr and Mrs Dhoni are enjoying snowfall here, is there no intention to return to team India?

Uttarakhand: Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie sealed for 2 days after 33 trainees found # COVID19 positive Also Read – Person killed on the set of Shahid Kapoor’s film ‘Kabir Singh’, dies in a fan “We’ve found 33 positive cases. The hostels, mess, administrative office & library being sanitized,” says Academy Director Sanjeev Chopra pic.twitter.com/bCQqkR54Jk Also Read – This famous tourist spot of Mussoorie got buried in debris, see video – ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

LBS Academy director Dr. Sanjeev Chopra said, ’33 positive cases have been reported in the institute. After this, sanitation work is being done in the hostel, mess, administrative office. Also, the institute has been sealed for the next two days. At the same time, the trainee officers found corona infected have been quarantined.

On the other hand, 512 new cases of Kovid-19 (Covid-19) were reported in Uttarakhand on Friday and five patients died during this period. According to the bulletin released by the state health department, with the arrival of 512 new cases of epidemic, the number of people infected with the corona virus in the state has increased to 70,205. Out of the new cases, maximum 204 were reported in Dehradun district, 45 in Chamoli, 43 in Nainital, 39 in Haridwar and 35 in Pauri Garhwal.

So far 1,138 patients have lost their lives due to the epidemic in the state. On Friday, 585 more people became healthy after treatment in the state. So far, a total of 64,939 patients have recovered after treatment and the number of cases under treatment is 4,051.

(Input: ANI, language)