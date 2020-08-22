Corona figures exceeded 30 lakhs in India, more than 10 lakh samples were tested in a single day

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates: Saturday was a mixed day for India regarding Corona. While the Corona figures in the country crossed 30 lakh, the target of 10 lakh samples was also touched in a day. Yes, upholding its commitment to increase Kovid-19 tests per day, India has exceeded the critical level of testing of over 1 million samples in a single day and has so far tested a total of over 3.4 crore samples in the country. Has gone However, on Saturday evening, the total number of corona virus infection cases in the country crossed 30 lakh. According to covid19india.org, the number of corona cases in India rose to 30,26,806 and the death toll rose to 56,648. Also read – pre board exam will be first in UP board, major cuts in syllabus from 9th to 12th

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement that according to the data received from the states and union territories, there has been a huge increase in testing capacity. The ministry said, "With the large number of investigations where the rate of infection cases will also increase initially, but other measures like immediate isolation, effective monitoring of patients and timely effective and medical management will eventually reduce it. Will be.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "Keeping in mind our commitment to rapid increase in Kovid-19 test every day, India has crossed an important milestone by examining more than 10 lakh samples in a day. He said that a total of 10,23,836 samples were tested on Friday and India has achieved its target of testing 10 lakh samples daily.

Lokesh Sharma, media coordinator of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said that with the examination of 10,23,836 samples on Friday, 3,44,91,073 samples have been tested till 21 August. Sources said that a total of 10,23,836 samples were tested on Friday, out of which about 3.8 lakh samples were tested in a rapid antigen manner. According to ICMR, an average of 8,89,935 samples were tested daily in the last five days in the country. According to sources, a total of 3,44,91,073 samples have been tested in the country so far, out of which around 28 percent cases were tested using rapid antigen method. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India is examining about 74.7 people per one lakh population, which is more than the guidelines of this top health agency to check 14 people per one lakh population.

On the other hand, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday that after recovering a record 63,631 patients a day from Kovid-19, the rate of recovery of the infected has gone up to 74.69 percent while the death rate has come down to 1.87 percent. While the total number of cases of Kovid-19 in the country has reached close to crossing 30 lakh, the number of healthy people has increased to 22,22,577. The ministry said that 23.43 percent of the total cases of infection in the country are under-treatment. “With the increase in the number of healthy patients of Kovid-19 and being discharged from hospitals, the recovery rate has reached 74.69 percent. It has also reduced the death rate and is 1.87 percent. “

