Corona: For the first time in two months, Delhi got the lowest number of cases in 24 hours, Kejriwal said on improving the situation- Congratulations Delhi

Corona Virus in Delhi: During the last 24 hours, there have been only 613 corona infected cases in Delhi. This is the lowest number of corona infections reported on a single day during the last two months. During these 24 hours, about 15 hundred people infected with corona have also become healthy. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has congratulated all Delhiites for the improved condition of Corona in Delhi. According to the Delhi government, 88 percent of corona infected people in Delhi have become healthy.

The Delhi government issued the Corona Bulletin, saying, "613 new cases of corona infection have been reported in the last 24 hours. During this time, 1497 corona infected persons have recovered. During 24 hours, 26 people died of corona in Delhi. So far in Delhi, 3853 people have lost their lives due to corona. A total of 1,31,219 persons were coronated in the national capital. Of these, 1,16,372 persons have become healthy. There are currently 10,994 active corona patients in Delhi. Out of these, treatment of 6638 Corona patients is going on in their own homes. "

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Corona situation has improved in Delhi due to the hard work and understanding of two crore people of Delhi. Today, the model of Delhi is being discussed all over the country and the whole world. 2 to 3 percent of corona-infected patients have died in Delhi. " The Chief Minister said, "In the month of June, Delhi was second in the country in Corona cases and is now number ten. We spoke with the experts and handled the situation. Coronas were controlled in Delhi without lockdown again, while it is still heard that lockdown is being done in many other states and cities of the country. The Chief Minister said, "15,475 beds in Delhi hospitals have been reserved for corona patients. Of these, 2856 beds are in use, while 12,619 beds are lying vacant in various hospitals. "