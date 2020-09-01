Corona getting weak in Bihar, decreasing infection rate, 1928 patients found today

Corona Virus Bihar: On Tuesday, 1928 new cases of corona have been reported in Bihar. With this, the total number of active cases of corona in Bihar has reached 17998. At the same time, the total number of infected people has reached 138265. New cases of Corona found today include 298 in Patna, 113 in Madhubani, 103 in Araria, 86 in Bhagalpur, 83 in Muzaffarpur, 77 in Supaul, 71 in Purnia, 71 in Begusarai, 61 in Saharsa, 58 in West Champaran, Gopalganj 55 and 51 Corona patients have been found in Katihar. Also Read – Transgender Doctor: Transgender doctors who treat corona patients, people get convinced

Apart from these, 26 in Arwal, 39 in Aurangabad, 22 in Banka, 21 in Bhojpur, 24 in Buxar, 43 in Darbhanga, 37 in Gaya, 33 in Jamui, 32 in Jehanabad, 15 in Kaimur, 15 in Khagaria, 40 in Kishanganj, 21 in Lakhisarai, 52 in Madhepura, 52 in Munger, 28 in Nalanda, 48 in Nawada, 15 in Rohtas, 22 in Samastipur, 46 in Saran, 33 in Sheikhpura, 12 in Shivhar, 41 in Sitamarhi, 27 in Siwan, 25 in Vaishali, 38 in West Champaran and its Apart from this, four more patients have appeared. Also Read – Corona moved towards village in Bihar, 1998 new patients found, 674 dead till now

Corona infection rate is decreasing continuously in Bihar Also Read – Bihar: corona cornered on Tejashwi, doors of the house shut themselves isolated

The rate of corona infection in Bihar is decreasing, the rate of corona infection in Bihar is about one percent less than the rate of corona infection. While it is 2.4 percent in the country, in Bihar this rate has been increased to 1.47 percent. On Monday, 90 thousand tests of corona were conducted in the state in which 1324 have been found infected, while in the last 24 hours, 2267 people have also become healthy.