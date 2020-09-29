Corona havoc continues in Delhi: 48 people died in 24 hours, more than 3000 cases were found

new Delhi: The number of deaths due to corona in Delhi is continuously increasing. In the last 24 hours, 48 ​​people died of corona in Delhi. During this time, 3227 new cases of Corona have also been reported. With this, the total number of people infected with Corona in Delhi has crossed 2.75 lakh. During the last 24 hours, about 59 thousand RT PCR and antigen tests were done to check the corona in Delhi. Also Read – Lockdown will remain in this state till 31 October, know what reliefs will be available

The Delhi government issued the Corona Bulletin, saying, “In the last 24 hours, 3227 new cases of corona infection have been reported. During this time 2778 corona infected persons have recovered. During 24 hours, 48 ​​people died of corona in Delhi. So far 5320 people in Delhi have lost their lives due to corona. A total of 2,76,325 persons got corona in the national capital and out of these, 2,43,481 persons have become healthy. There are currently 27,524 active corona patients in Delhi. ” Also Read – Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia freed from Corona, discharged from hospital

At the same time, the number of containment zones in Delhi is also increasing. Currently, 2505 corona containment zones have been set up all over Delhi. Significantly, along with the prevention of corona, a special campaign is also being run in Delhi for the prevention of dengue. This 10-week campaign is being run for 10 minutes every Sunday at 10 am. Also Read – Corona virus down trend has started in Delhi: Delhi government

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “In the campaign against dengue, on Sunday I again inspected my house and changed the accumulated water. It only took me 10 minutes, you should also check your house. Dengue will lose and Delhi will win once again. Some preventive measures for dengue include draining water stored in the home, surroundings and flower donations, changing the water stored in the cooler, or adding a few drops of oil or petrol to the stored water and always keeping the water tanks covered with a lid. is.”