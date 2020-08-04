Corona havoc in Gujarat: more than 65 thousand infected, number of dead crosses 2.5 thousand

Ahmedabad: On Tuesday, 1,020 new cases of corona virus were reported in Gujarat, bringing the total infection cases to 65,704 in the state. The state health minister gave this information. The department said in a release issued here that with the death of 25 more patients due to infection, the total number of dead in the state rose to 2,534. Also Read – Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is also Corona positive after Amit Shah, hospitalized

It said that on Tuesday, 898 patients were discharged from hospitals, which increased the total number of cured people in the state to 48,359. The release said that 14,811 patients are currently under treatment in the state, out of which 87 patients have been put on ventilators, while the remaining 14,724 are in stable condition.

The department said that in the last 24 hours, 20,735 investigations were conducted for Kovid-19 in the state. The Health Department said that 153 new cases were reported in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, leading to 27,122 cases of corona virus infection in the district, while the death toll in the district increased to 1,612 after the death of three more patients due to infection. The department said that 107 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, with which the number of healthy people in the district increased to 21,908.