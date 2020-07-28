Corona havoc in UP: 3500 new cases in 24 hours, 1500 deaths so far, number of infected crosses 70 thousand

Corona Virus in Uttar Pradesh: The havoc of Corona in Uttar Pradesh is increasing now. In the last 24 hours, 3,490 new cases of Corona Virus infection have been reported, while the number of dead has increased to 1,497 with 41 more deaths due to infection. In UP, the number of infected has exceeded 70 thousand. About 28 thousand of these people have recovered. Also Read – Can a person have corona infection again? If in doubt, know this important thing

Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Avnish Kumar Awasthi said that 3,490 new cases of infection have come up in the state during the last 24 hours, with the number of cases under treatment in the state has increased to 27,934.

Awasthi said that a total of 44, 520 people have returned home after getting rid of the infection after treatment. At the same time, 1,497 people have died due to infection so far. He said that 91,830 samples were tested on Monday. He told that a total of 5,006 people have been allowed to live separately in their own homes.