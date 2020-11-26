Corona hit in Delhi: Only 205 ICU beds available with ventilator, no beds empty in 60 hospitals

new Delhi: As the number of corona virus infection cases and mortality in Delhi increased, the number of available intensive medical room (ICU) beds equipped with ventilators in the city has come down to 205 on Thursday, while at least 60 hospitals have no beds. Is not. Also Read – Band-Baja will not play on the streets of Bihar, only 100 people will be involved in the wedding

According to the Delhi Government's 'Online Corona Dashboard' at 5.10 pm on Thursday, 205 Kovid ICU beds with ventilators in the city were empty. The hospitals that do not have any vacancies are Base Hospital Delhi Cantt, Northern Railway Hospital, Sir Gangaram Hospital, Batra Hospital, Vimhans and Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

5,246 new cases of infection registered

5,246 new cases of infection were registered in the national capital on Wednesday. Meanwhile, due to decrease in temperature and deterioration of air quality, respiratory diseases are expected to increase.

Increased 2080 beds including 1359 ICU beds

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday that the number of beds for Kovid-19 patients in the city has increased from 16,172 to 18,252 between 9 and 26 November. The minister said on Twitter, “In the last 15 days, 2080 beds have been increased, including 1359 ICU beds for Kovid patients in Delhi hospitals.”

211 ICU beds extended

According to the data given in the tweet, 211 ICU beds with ventilators have been increased and the total number of such beds has increased from 1,264 to 1,475.

More than 100 hospitals have less than 5 empty beds in 30

There are at least 30 empty beds in more than 100 hospitals providing corona treatment in the country’s capital. These include Lok Nayak Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu and Max Smart Gujramal Modi Hospital. According to experts, lack of ICU beds is one of the major reasons for the increase in deaths of Kovid-19 patients in Delhi.