Corona: IMA chairman said – Community transmission started in India, the situation in villages is very bad sign

new Delhi: There is still debate about whether Corona Virus has spread at the community level in the country. At the same time, Dr. Ravi Monga, Chairman of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said that community transmission has started in India. The corona virus chain is not detected. There are large numbers of people who are in contact with any infected person.

Dr. Monga said that now 30-35 thousand cases are coming up every day. This is a very bad situation. The condition of the villages is bad. People in villages are also vulnerable to Corona Virus. Such cases of corona in villages are very bad signs. Dr. Arvind Kumar of Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi has also admitted that community transmission is happening in India. He agrees with the statement of the IMA.

Please tell that Corona cases in the country are towards 11 lakhs. So far, around 27 thousand people have died. Almost areas of the country are vulnerable to Corona. Cases of corona virus are also coming up in villages. Up to 38 thousand cases are coming from the last several days. So far, the government is officially denying that there is a uniform transmission of corona virus in India.