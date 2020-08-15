Corona in Bihar latest update: death toll reached 500, infection cases close to one lakh, know the condition of every district

Patna: The death toll on Friday reached 500 after 16 people died due to Kovid-19 in Bihar, while 3,911 new cases of infection were reported, bringing the number of cases in the state to over 98,000. This information has been given in a bulletin of the Health Department. The bulletin states that after the arrival of 3,911 new cases, the total number of Kovid-19 cases in the state has increased to 98,370. Also Read – IPL 2020: CSK players led by MS Dhoni reach Chennai for conditioning camp

According to the bulletin, in the last 24 hours, after the death of 16 people due to infection, the death toll reached 500. Of these, three people each died in Patna and Vaishali, two each in Muzaffarpur and East Champaran and one each in Buxar, Darbhanga, Gaya, Kaimur, Nalanda and Sheikhpura districts. So far, 15,868 cases of infection have been reported in Patna.

The cases of corona continue to increase in the country. In the early days of Corona, there were not so many cases in Bihar, but with the process of unlock, Corona cases increased rapidly in Bihar. The total number of cases of infection in the country has increased to 24,61,190 and the death toll has increased to 48,040 in the last 24 hours due to the death of 1,007 more people.

A total of 48,040 people have died due to infection in the country. Of these, 19,063 people have died the most in Maharashtra. This was followed by Tamil Nadu (5,397), Delhi (4,167), Karnataka (3,613), Gujarat (2,731), Andhra Pradesh (2,378), Uttar Pradesh (2,280), West Bengal (2,259) and Madhya Pradesh (1,065). Has died