Corona in Delhi: cases of corona rising rapidly in Delhi, railways gave 503 isolation coaches on government demand

new Delhi: Northern Railway has provided 503 isolation coaches with Covid Care Center on the demand of Delhi Government for the purpose of providing additional service to the people of National Capital Region. These 503 isolation coaches have been installed in 9 different locations of Delhi region- Anand Vihar Terminal, Shakurbasti, Delhi Sarai Rouhilla, Delhi Safdarjung, Delhi Shahdara, Adarsh ​​Nagar, Delhi Cantonment, Badli and Tughlakabad. Also Read – Covid-19 in Maharashtra: Things are not improving in Maharashtra, 18,056 new cases of Kovid-19 revealed in 24 hours, 380 died

General Manager of North and North Central Railway, Rajiv Chaudhary said that basic facilities are available at these stations for maintenance of these coaches with 8048 beds facility. Also, roadway is also available for smooth movement of ambulance. Also Read – Procession was taken without permission, case filed against Tejashwi, Tej Pratap and Pappu Yadav

He said that so far a total of 628 patients were admitted to the Kovid Care Center at Shakurbasti, out of which 574 patients have been discharged. While 54 patients are still admitted. Healthy and quality food is being provided to the patients at the isolation coach center. Also Read – I will never forget the spread of Corona virus infection from China: Donald Trump

He said, “Northern Railway is committed to provide all possible help in the fight against Corona. The patients have given positive feedback towards the facilities and catering services provided by the Railways and expressed deep satisfaction on this. ”

Let us tell you that in the month of September, there has been a rapid boom in the Corona cases in Delhi. Thousands of corona cases are coming to Delhi in the last several days. In the last twenty-four hours, about 3300 new cases have come to the Corona in Delhi in the national capital. At present, there are 29 thousand active cases in Delhi.