Corona in Delhi: CM Kejriwal said on the situation of Corona in Delhi, the third round of Kovid-19 is now under control

Coronavirus in Delhi News: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that 1,133 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Delhi and the infection rate fell to less than 1.5 per cent, indicating that the third round of epidemic in the city is currently under control.

During an online briefing, Kejriwal said, "There was a time in November when the number of new cases in Delhi reached around 8,600 per day, but even then there were no worrisome circumstances." Beds were available. We all fought together. Today, 1,133 new cases have been reported. The official report will also come soon. '

On November 11, Delhi had the highest number of 8,593 cases of infection. The Chief Minister said that the situation in Delhi has improved rapidly. In early November, the infection rate in Delhi reached 15.26 percent, which has come down to 1.3 percent.

Kejriwal said, "It seems that together we have brought the third phase of the epidemic under control in Delhi." He said that the number of under-treated patients in November was about 45 thousand, which has now come down to around 12,000.

The Chief Minister said, ‘On an average 90,000 tests are being done daily in Delhi. Someone had wrongly advised us to increase the number of investigations. I issued strict orders. I can say that our figures of investigation are real. ‘