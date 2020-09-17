Corona in Delhi: Unlock 4.0 worsens situation in Delhi, 4,473 new cases of corona in one day, increase in number of container zones

Corona in Delhi Unlock 4.0: With the highest number of 4,473 new cases of Corona virus infection reported in Delhi in a single day, the total number of infected people reached over 2.30 lakhs on Wednesday. Officials gave this information. Earlier on Saturday, the maximum number of 4,321 cases were reported in a single day on Saturday. Also Read – School Reopening: Will schools not open in UP from 21st September ?, Deputy CM made a big statement

According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government, with the death of 33 more patients, the total number of people who lost their lives to the epidemic increased to 4,839. On Tuesday, the death toll from Kovid-19 in Delhi was 4,806. According to the bulletin, the number of patients admitted on Wednesday increased to 30,914 from Tuesday's 29,787.

It said that the total number of infected people in the national capital has increased to 2,30,269. It was told in the bulletin that Delhi currently has 1,637 prohibited areas, while on Tuesday the number was 1560. The Delhi government has also increased the number of investigations in the last few days. A total of 62,593 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The number of RT-PCR tests performed on Monday was 51,318 while the figure for CBNAAT and True NAAT investigations was 11,275. Altogether 62,593 investigations were conducted. On Wednesday, the number of investigations done per million population was 1,21,553, while so far a total of 23,09,578 investigations have been done. The bulletin said that the rate of infection in Delhi is 7.15 percent while the rate of recovery is 84.47 percent. Kovid-19 mortality rate of 2.1 percent.

It said that in the meantime, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev reviewed the Kovid-19 management in a meeting with the District Magistrates. Since August 18, cases of Kovid-19 are coming in four digits. According to the bulletin, 6783 out of total 14,512 beds in Kovid hospitals are empty. It said that 1,94,516 patients have fully recovered, moved out of the city or have been discharged. The number of people living in isolation at home is 17324.