Corona in India: Corona cases are becoming frightening, number of infected crosses 17 lakhs, 65 percent of cases came only in July

New Delhi: Corona virus infection cases in India crossed 17 lakh on Saturday, out of which 11.1 lakh patients i.e. about 65.48 percent of the infected have been reported only in July. Between July 15 and 31, 7.32 lakh new cases of infection have been reported in the country. Last month, 19,111 people died in the country due to this epidemic, which is 52.34 percent of the total 36,511 cases of deaths due to infection so far. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 Update: Corona snatched 47 more in Uttar Pradesh, death toll reached 1677, know the condition of every district

According to data released by the Union Health Ministry till eight o’clock in the morning, after the highest number of 57,118 cases of Kovid-19 in a single day, the total infection cases increased to 16,95,988 while the number of healthy people also increased to 10,94,374. . According to the ministry, after the death of 764 people in one day, the death toll from this disease has increased to 36,511. At the same time, there are 5,65,103 infected patients in the country. Also Read – TNPL organized amid Corona epidemic, this is new date

This is the third consecutive day when more than 50,000 cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in the country. Foreign citizens are also involved in total cases of infection. According to Health Ministry data, the recovery rate of Kovid-19 patients is 64.53 percent while the death rate has come down to 2.15 percent. According to ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), 1,93,58,659 samples have been tested in the country till 31 July of which 5,25,689 samples were tested on Friday. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In Telangana: Corona havoc not stopping in Telangana, more than 2 thousand cases occurred in 1 day

Of the 764 more people killed on Saturday, 265 were from Maharashtra, 97 from Tamil Nadu, 84 from Karnataka, 68 from Andhra Pradesh, 45 from West Bengal, 43 from Uttar Pradesh, 27 from Delhi, 23 from Gujarat and 16 from Punjab. Huh. At the same time, 14 people died in Bihar and Telangana, 12 in Jammu and Kashmir and 11 in Rajasthan.

10 people from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Odisha, four each from Assam, Haryana and Uttarakhand, three each from Goa, Jharkhand, Kerala, two from Chhattisgarh, and one each from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Manipur and Puducherry. There is news of

Out of the total of 36,511 deaths so far, 14,994 died in Maharashtra. After this, 3,963 people died in Delhi, 3,935 in Tamil Nadu, 2,441 in Gujarat, 2,314 in Karnataka, 1,630 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,581 in West Bengal, 1,349 in Andhra Pradesh and 867 in Madhya Pradesh.

According to Health Ministry data, so far Kovid-19 to 674 people in Rajasthan, 519 in Telangana, 421 in Haryana, 386 in Punjab, 377 in Jammu and Kashmir, 296 in Bihar, 177 in Odisha, 106 in Assam, 98 in Assam. , 80 people have died in Uttarakhand and 73 in Kerala.

53 in Chhattisgarh, 49 in Puducherry, 45 in Goa, 21 in Tripura, 15 in Chandigarh, 14 in Himachal Pradesh, seven in Ladakh, five in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, three in Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra. And two have died in Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and one in Sikkim.

The Health Ministry said that more than 70 percent of the deaths were due to other serious diseases. The ministry said that our data is being recalculated with the data of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).