Corona in India: Health Minister said- Death rate from Kovid-19 in India is 2.18 percent, now only 0.28% people on ventilator

new Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday that the death rate from Kovid-19 in India is decreasing rapidly and at present it is at the level of 2.18 percent, which is included in the lowest death rate worldwide. At the same time, only 0.28 percent patients are on ventilator. Also Read – Unlock 3.0 guidelines 11 points, these new rules will be applicable from August 1

He also said that out of the total 5,45,318 Kovid-19 patients currently undergoing treatment in the country, 1.61 per cent need ICU care, while only 2.32 per cent are being given oxygen support. Also Read – Number of corona infected reached 4 lakhs in Maharashtra, 227 people died in 24 hours

Presiding over the video conference on Friday, the 19th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Kovid-19, Harsh Vardhan said that India has achieved the crucial milestone of recovery of more than 1 million infectives and this time the patients in the country are healthy The rate of occurrence is 64.54 percent. Also Read – PM Modi said- India has fewer deaths due to corona virus than other countries, lives being saved by efforts

“It shows that only 33.27 percent of the patients in the country or about one-third of the total infected people are under medical surveillance,” he was quoted as saying in the Health Ministry statement. “In India, the corona virus infects Death rate is decreasing rapidly and at this time it is 2.18 percent, which is included in the lowest death rate worldwide.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri, Shipping Minister Mansukh Lal Mandavia, Minister of State for Health Ashwani Kumar Choubey and Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai were also present in the meeting.

Regarding the severity of the epidemic, Harsh Vardhan said, “Of the total cases, only 0.28 percent of patients are on ventilators, 1.61 percent of patients need ICU and 2.32 percent are on oxygen.”

Regarding testing capacity in the country, the Health Minister said that 6,42,588 samples were tested in 1331 government and private laboratories of the country in a period of 24 hours and till date a total of more than 1.88 crore samples have been tested in the country. .

The GoM was informed about the current level of Kovid-19 in India. In the meeting, Director of National Center for Disease Control, Dr. Sujit Kumar Singh gave a presentation on comparison of cases of infection, death cases and cases in 10 countries with maximum cases of Kovid-19.