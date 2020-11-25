Corona in India latest update: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country, more than 44 thousand new cases a day, number of infected 92 million

Corona in India latest update: Corona continues to wreak havoc in India. The number of corona infected people is increasing rapidly in the country once again, due to which the third wave of corona crisis has occurred in many cities. The Health Ministry has released the latest report of Corona figures, according to which a total of 44,376 people have been infected with Corona in the whole country in the last one day. After the new figures, the number of corona infected people in the country has reached 92,22,217. Also Read – Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel died from Corona, treatment was going on in Medanta Hospital, PM Modi expressed grief

In the last 24 hours, a total of 481 people have lost their lives due to the corona virus while a total of 1,34,699 people have lost their lives due to this epidemic so far. According to the latest report, at present there are 4,44,746 active cases of corona infection in the country.

86,42,771 have been cured so far of those infected with Kovid-19. If you talk for 24 hours, a total of 37,816 people have beaten Corona. A total of 1 lakh 34 thousand 699 people have died from Corona since March.