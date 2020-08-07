Entertainment

Corona in India Latest Update: Over 62 thousand new cases recorded in a day, 886 people lost their lives in 24 hours

August 7, 2020
new Delhi: The cases of corona infection in the country are taking dangerous forms. Record cases of Corona have been recorded in the last 24 hours. In one day, 62 thousand 538 people have been found positive in the entire country due to Corona virus, whereas in 24 hours 886 people have lost their lives due to this virus. After this record increase, now the total number of corona infected people in the country has crossed the 20 lakh mark. So far, 20,27,075 people have fallen prey to Kovid-19 in the country. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases: 1 million cases found in 21 days, number of patients crosses 20 lakh

If we talk about active cases, there are more than six lakh cases in the country at this time. While so far 41 thousand 545 people have lost their lives from Corona. How the corona virus has increased its speed in India can be gauged by the fact that in just 21 days, more than 1 million new cases have been reported. At present, the recovery rate of those recovering from Kovid-19 in the country is 67.61%. Also Read – MP Lockdown: Two-day weekend lockdown changes in MP, night curfew continues

The highest outbreak of Corona in India at this time has been reported from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Bihar. While in the last 21 days of Delhi Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, there has been a decrease in Corona cases.

