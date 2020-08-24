Corona in India UPdate: Number of corona patients in the country crossed 31 lakhs, 61,408 people in the country in 24 hours Kovid-19 positive

new Delhi: Corona cases are increasing rapidly in the country. In many states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Corona is wreaking havoc. More than fifty thousand cases are being reported daily in the country for more than 40 days. In the last 24 hours, more than 61 thousand cases were reported again. According to the latest data, a total of 61,408 people were infected with Corona on Sunday, whereas a total of 836 people died from Kovid-19 in the last one day. Also Read – Mumbai Local Train News: 6-hour block on Mumbai’s Western Railway route, local train services will be affected today – know what is the reason …

According to the latest data from the Health Ministry, the total number of corona infections in the country has now crossed 31 lakh. At present, 31,06,349 people in the country are infected with corona, while 23 lakh 38 thousand 036 people have been completely cured after getting infected with the corona virus.

India reported 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, 57,468 recoveries and 836 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total COVID-19 tally rises to 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured / discharged / migrated cases & 57,542 deaths: Union Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/jzYnnHjTzt – ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

Let us tell you how much Corona has created a rage in the whole country, so that a total of 57 thousand 542 people have died due to this virus.