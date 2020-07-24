Corona in Madhya Pradesh: Clouds of Corona becoming darker in MP, 736 new cases, total 2,839 containment zones in the state

Bhopal: On Friday, 736 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Madhya Pradesh and with this the total number of infected in the state reached 26,210. In the last 24 hours in the state, 11 more persons have been confirmed dead due to this disease, taking the death toll to 791. Also Read – The percentage of people recovering from corona is increasing, the death rate has also come down, see here Health Ministry figures

“Two patients died in Bhopal, two in Sagar and one in Indore, Morena, Jabalpur, Khargone, Neemuch, Harda, and Satna due to corona virus infection in the state during the last 24 hours,” a state official said. Has been confirmed. Also Read – BCCI may have to send 26 players to Australia tour, know the reason

He said, “Indore has the highest number of deaths due to corona virus in 302 so far. 150 in Bhopal, 71 in Ujjain, 31 in Sagar, 23 in Burhanpur, 19 in Khandwa, 23 in Jabalpur, 17 in Khargone, 10 each in Dewas, Mandsaur and Gwalior, and nine in Dhar, Morena, Neemuch and Rajgarh People have died. The remaining deaths have taken place in other districts. “The official said that on Friday, the maximum 177 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in Bhopal district, while 99 in Indore, 63 in Gwalior, 49 in Morena, 24 in Ujjain. 30 new cases were reported in Chhatarpur and 28 in Jabalpur. Also Read – Franchise owner Ness Wadia said – The most watched IPL this year

He said that out of total 26,210 infected people in the state, 17,866 patients have become healthy so far and 7,553 patients are being treated in various hospitals. He said that on Friday, 507 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering. The official said that at present there are 2,839 prohibited areas in the state.