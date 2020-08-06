Corona in Maharashtra: Corona records new cases in one day, number of patients close to 5 lakhs, more than 16 thousand deaths

Corona Virus in Maharashtra: On Thursday, 11,514 new cases of infection with Corona virus were reported in Maharashtra. This is the highest number of infection cases reported in a single day in the state. With this, the total number of infected in the state increased to 4,79,779. Also Read – Bihar: Maximum 3,416 new patients found in a day, number of corona infected exceeds 68 thousand

The state health department gave this information. The department said in a statement that 316 patients died due to the virus, increasing the number of dead to 16,792. On Thursday, 10,854 patients became healthy and were discharged from hospitals. So far, 3,16,375 patients have recovered from the disease in the state. According to the statement, there are 1,46,305 patients in the state and so far 24,87,990 people have been screened. Also Read – Arvind Kejriwal again sent proposal, told LG- Let markets, gyms and hotels open, now the situation is fine

Let us know that so far in the country, corona virus cases have crossed 20 lakh. The death toll has also crossed 40 thousand. More than 56 thousand cases are being reported daily in the country for the last several days. Corona virus has created problems. Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country. Even in states like Bihar, UP, Tamil Nadu, Corona is now spreading rapidly. Also Read – Corona: Shyamal Chakraborty, senior leader of Marxist Communist Party, died for several days