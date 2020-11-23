Corona in MP: 1,798 new cases of infection, Chief Minister said- 85 percent of the total cases of Kovid-19 in the state in cities

Corona in MP: On Sunday, 1,798 new cases of infection with the corona virus were reported in Madhya Pradesh and with this the total number of people found infected with this virus till now reached 1,93,044. In the last 24 hours in the state, 13 more deaths have been confirmed due to this disease, taking the death toll in this epidemic to 3,162. Also Read – Delhi: 1,759 patients died of corona in November so far, Delhi’s death rate is higher than country

A health officer of Madhya Pradesh told, “During the last 24 hours, three infections in Indore, two each in Gwalior and Jabalpur, and one each in Bhopal, Sagar, Hoshangabad, Damoh, Dewas and Harda due to corona virus infection in the state. The death of the patient has been confirmed. Also Read – Ayurveda and Yoga are very helpful in dealing with the challenges after corona infection: Naik

He said, “So far, 732 deaths due to corona virus in the state have occurred in Indore, while 505 in Bhopal, 99 in Ujjain, 133 in Sagar, 218 in Jabalpur and 174 in Gwalior. The remaining deaths have occurred in other districts. ” Also Read – Coronavirus Second Wave: Take care of yourself during the second wave of Corona, follow this rule

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that out of all the cases of Kovid-19 reported in the state so far, about 85 percent cases are from urban areas. He said that only 15 percent of the total cases of infection are from rural areas.

Chauhan held a meeting on Sunday to review the situation of the epidemic in the state. On Sunday, the number of infected with 1,798 new patients has increased to 1,93,044. Chauhan said in the meeting that congestion is more in urban areas, so there is more need to make safe distance in cities.

Chauhan appealed to the youths not to be negligent. He said that they should adopt all the rescue measures as the percentage of youth is more in the total patients of Kovid-19, while the elderly are taking precautions so their percentage is 10.

The official said that on Sunday, 546 new cases of Kovid-19 have come in Indore district, while 301 in Bhopal, 88 in Gwalior and 77 in Jabalpur. He said that out of a total of 1,93,044 infected people in the state, so far 1,78,117 patients have gone home healthy and 11,765 patients are being treated in various hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has instructed the district collectors not to close markets and areas unnecessarily. He told the officials that in the event of closure of the market, transportation of essential commodities, fruits, milk, vegetables, etc. should be ensured. Matters are rising again.