Corona in National Capital Update: 1,076 corona cases in 24 hours in Delhi, more than 4 thousand people have died so far

new Delhi: With the arrival of 1,076 new cases of Kovid-19 in Delhi on Wednesday, the total number of infected in the city has increased to more than 1.4 lakhs. The death toll rose to 4,044 as 11 more people died due to infection. For the first time in the last one month, the infection has resulted in the lowest number of deaths. Also Read – 90% of patients recovering from Kovid-19 in Wuhan have lung damage: Chinese media report

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has instructed the health authorities to fully control the cases of death related to Kovid-19 so that not a single patient is killed. On Tuesday, 674 cases of infection were reported and 12 patients died. Also Read – Example: While staying at home, the cancer patient beat Corona, know how the routine was, what was eaten and drank …

Earlier, on June 27, the number of patients undergoing treatment was 28,329. After this, the number started decreasing from August 4 and now it has reduced to less than 10,000. Seven people were said to have died in the city on June 9, but the death toll was changed several times later. Also Read – Lupine launches Kovid-19 drug ‘Covihalt’ in India market, know the price of a pill

In Wednesday’s bulletin it was stated that the total cases of infection have been 1,40,232. The recovery rate is close to 90 percent. According to the bulletin, 10,583 beds in empty hospitals are empty. 1,26,116 patients have been cured in the city. A total of 5,227 patients are isolated at home. So far, 10,99,882 investigations have been done in Delhi. The number of prohibited areas is 481 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, four death watchdog committees submitted their reports to the Delhi government and suggested to identify cases soon and transfer patients to ICU in view of the reduction in mortality. The report also suggested that by giving plasma therapy at the initial stage, the mortality rate can be brought down to a great extent.

Kejriwal formed these committees to assess the high mortality rate in 10 Kovid-19 hospitals. In a statement, the government said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with the representatives of these committees and said that all steps should be taken to bring the death rate of Kovid-19 related cases in the city to zero.

The government also decided to implement the suggestions given by the committees in relation to reducing the death rate in hospitals. Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday directed the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) to conduct a detailed study to find ways to increase the government’s revenue base.

Significantly, due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, the revenue of the Delhi government has reduced considerably. Sisodia, who is also taking charge of the finance and education ministry in Delhi, said that the DDC suggested short and long term measures to expand revenue collection methods and submitted its report in this regard within two months.

According to the government statement, Sisodia said, “The government’s revenue has been greatly damaged by the Kovid-19 pandemic, it is necessary to take all possible measures for revenue growth, so that the government will do all the necessary work and programs for the welfare of the people of Delhi.” Can continue.