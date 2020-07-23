Corona in New Delhi Update: 1,041 more people are affected by Corona in Delhi, 1,27,364 people have been infected so far

New Delhi: The total number of infected people has increased to 1,27,364 here on Thursday after 1,041 people were found infected with the corona virus. Apart from this, the number of dead has reached 3,745. Officials gave this information. Also Read – Delhi Nizamuddin Markaz case completes 400 foreign depositors, Saket court has now pronounced this verdict

On Monday, the number of reported cases of infection fell to 954 in one day, which increased to 1,349 the next day i.e. on Tuesday. According to a bulletin of Delhi's Health Department on Thursday, 26 patients of Corona virus have died in the capital in the last 24 hours.

1,041 # COVID19 positive cases, 1,415 recovered / discharged / migrated and 26 deaths reported in Delhi today. 1,27,364 total positive cases, 1,09,065 recovered / discharged / migrated and 3,745 deaths reported in the national capital so far: Government of Delhi

Between 1000 and 2000 cases of daily infection have been reported between 11 to 19 July in Delhi. On July 19, 1,211 cases were reported. On Thursday, the number of patients undergoing treatment in the capital stood at 14,554, which was 14,594 on Wednesday.

The highest number of 3,947 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported here on 23 June. According to Thursday’s bulletin, the death toll from Kovid-19 rose to 3,745 while the total cases reached 1,27,364.