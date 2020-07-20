Corona in Odisha update: fast growing infections cases in Odisha, number of infected crosses 18,000

Bhubaneswar: In Odisha, the total number of infected people crossed 18,000 after 673 more people were found infected with the corona virus. The death toll in the state rose to 97 as six more patients died due to infection. Also Read – School / College Reopening Date: August or September … When will the schools open? Government made this plan

A Health Department official said on Monday that the total number of infected people increased to 18,110 after 673 new cases of infection were reported. Of the six more people who died, five died in Ganjam district most affected by the infection in the state and one died in Gajapati, the official said.

New cases of infection were reported in 23 districts. Ganjam district has the highest number of deaths in 59 states. The maximum number of 239 cases are from here. He said that out of the new cases of infection, 446 cases were reported in different isolated habitat centers.

The official said that people coming in contact with the infected are being traced. In the state, 5,532 patients are undergoing treatment while 12,452 patients have been cured so far. A total of 7,500 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Corona infection figures in the country are not taking the name of stopping, but its number is increasing daily. In such a situation, the shocking figures of Corona have been revealed even today by the Health Department. In the last 24 hours, 40,425 infected corona have been found in the country.

At the same time, the death of 681 people has been confirmed. If we talk about the statistics of the whole country, 11,18,043 people have been found infected in the country so far. The total number of active cases is 3,90,459.

