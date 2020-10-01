Corona in Rajasthan difficult: record 2193 new cases, 14 deaths a day, death toll rose to 1500

Corona Virus in Rajasthan: In Rajasthan, 14 more people died on Thursday due to Corona virus infection, due to which the number of people who died due to infection in the state increased to 1500. At the same time, due to 2193 new cases of Kovid-19, the number of infected in the state increased to 1,37,485. Also Read – Cinema Halls Re-open: Cinemas will be opened in the country, swimming pool, entertainment park is also allowed to open, this is the guideline

Officials said that in the last 24 hours till 6 pm on Thursday, 14 more deaths occurred due to infection in the state, which increased the death toll to 1500. So far 322 deaths have been reported due to corona virus infection in Jaipur, 145 in Jodhpur, 113 in Bikaner, 106 in Ajmer, 101 in Kota, 81 in Bharatpur, 63 in Pali. He told that a total of 1,15,178 people have been cured of Corona virus infection so far in the state.

He said that with the addition of 2193 new cases of infection on Thursday, the total number of infected in the state has increased to 1,37,485 of which 20,807 patients are under treatment. Officials said that new cases include 432 in Jaipur, 313 in Jodhpur, 193 in Bhilwara, 156 in Bikaner, 89 in Ajmer, 88 in Alwar, 85 in Udaipur, 84 in Jalore, 78 in Pali.