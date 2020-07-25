Corona in UP: Number of infected more than 63 thousand, 1387 deaths so far, 39 lives today

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, with the death of 39 more people from COVID-19 (COVID-19), the death toll from the disease reached 1387 on Saturday, while the highest number of 2971 new cases of the epidemic were reported in one day. According to the government health bulletin released on Saturday, 63,742 people have been infected with Kovid-19 in Uttar Pradesh so far. Also Read – Sourav Ganguly gets corona test after brother found positive, this result

According to the bulletin, out of the 39 patients who died, five were in Kanpur and Varanasi, four in Gorakhpur, two each in Prayagraj, Bareilly, Firozabad and Sultanpur, while Lucknow, Jhansi, Moradabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Sambhal, One patient has also died in Hardoi, Sant Kabirnagar, Rampur, Etawah, Kannauj, Mau, Pilibhit, Rae Bareli, Bhadohi, Bahraich and Balrampur.

In Uttar Pradesh, 22,452 patients of Kovid-19 are treated while 39,903 patients have been cured. Till Friday, the number of people who died of this disease in the state was 1348.