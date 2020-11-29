Entertainment

Corona India Latest Update: Nearly 500 people died of corona in 24 hours, number of infected reached 94 lakhs

November 29, 2020
2 Min Read

Corona India Latest Update: Corona virus continues to wreak havoc in the country. In the last few days, there has been a spurt in the corona cases in India. Now the whole country is eagerly waiting for the Corona vaccine. Meanwhile, according to the latest report of the Health Ministry, 41,810 new cases have been reported in the country in 24 hours. After the new data, the total number of infected people in the country has now reached 93 lakh 92 thousand 920. Also Read – India Vs Australia 2nd ODI (Live Blog): David Warner hits his second consecutive half-century; Australia close to 100 runs

In 24 hours, a total of 496 people have died across the country from Corona, while the number of people who died due to this virus has reached one lakh 36 thousand 696. At present, there are a total of 4 lakh 53 thousand 956 active cases in the country. Also Read – The Chef of 5 Star Hotel, went to job, started selling Biryani on the roadside, Photos Viral

On Saturday, a total of 42,298 infected people of Corona were cured, after which the number of those who have defeated this virus has reached 88,02,267 across the country. In the last 24 hours, most cases of corona were reported from Maharashtra. Here 5,965 people were found infected in one day.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.