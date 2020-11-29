Corona India Latest Update: Nearly 500 people died of corona in 24 hours, number of infected reached 94 lakhs

Corona India Latest Update: Corona virus continues to wreak havoc in the country. In the last few days, there has been a spurt in the corona cases in India. Now the whole country is eagerly waiting for the Corona vaccine. Meanwhile, according to the latest report of the Health Ministry, 41,810 new cases have been reported in the country in 24 hours. After the new data, the total number of infected people in the country has now reached 93 lakh 92 thousand 920. Also Read – India Vs Australia 2nd ODI (Live Blog): David Warner hits his second consecutive half-century; Australia close to 100 runs

In 24 hours, a total of 496 people have died across the country from Corona, while the number of people who died due to this virus has reached one lakh 36 thousand 696. At present, there are a total of 4 lakh 53 thousand 956 active cases in the country.

With 41,810 new # COVID19 infections, India’s total cases rise to 93,92,920 Also Read – PM Modi Visit: PM Modi arrives at Zydus Biotech Park, Ahmedabad to review the corona vaccine With 496 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,36,696. Total active cases at 4,53,956 Total discharged cases at 88,02,267 with 42,298 new discharges in last 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/JdmcMRBjm1 – ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

On Saturday, a total of 42,298 infected people of Corona were cured, after which the number of those who have defeated this virus has reached 88,02,267 across the country. In the last 24 hours, most cases of corona were reported from Maharashtra. Here 5,965 people were found infected in one day.