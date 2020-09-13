Corona infected figures have crossed 47 lakhs in the country, so far more than 78 thousand have died

Coronavirus News in Hindi: Corona’s havoc in the country is constantly increasing. In India, more than 47 lakh people have been infected by the uncontrolled corona in September, whereas, more than 78 thousand people have died so far. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday morning, 94,372 cases of corona have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 1,114 people have become victims of this deadly virus during this period. With this, the figure of corona infects has increased to 47,54,357 in the country and now 78,586 people have died. There are currently 9,73,175 active cases in India, while 37,02,596 people have been cured after treatment. Also Read – UP Coronavirus News: 44 soldiers of RAF battalion in Meerut, corona positive, in UP the figure of infected reached 3 lakh

India's # COVID19 case tally crosses 47 lakh mark with a spike of 94,372 new cases & 1,114 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 47,54,357 including 9,73,175 active cases, 37,02,596 cured / discharged / migrated & 78,586 deaths: Ministry of Health

Let us know that in the most affected state of Corona in the country, Maharashtra (Maharashtra Coronavirus Updates) data of its infected people has increased to 10,37,765. On Saturday, 22,084 new cases of Coronavirus infection were reported in Maharashtra and after the death of 391 patients, the number of deaths in the state has increased to 29,115.

At the same time, the number of corona infections in the world has also reached beyond 24 million 84 million. More than 9 lakh 14 thousand people worldwide have become victims of this deadly virus. India is the second most affected country in the world. America is at number one, where more than 1 lakh 92 thousand people have died due to corona virus and the number of infected is more than 64 lakh 43 thousand. There are 38,32,381 active cases in America, while 24,17,878 people have been discharged from hospital after treatment.

It may be known that India may be second in the list of countries most affected by Corona, but it is third in the list of countries that have lost the most lives. Brazil has the highest number of deaths after America. So far more than 1 lakh 29 thousand people have died due to this deadly virus in Brazil. In the list of the countries most affected by corona in the world, the number of infected in Brazil, ranked third, is more than 42 lakhs.