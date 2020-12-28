Corona-infected four prisoners break lock from hospital, 3 caught, one missing

Bulandshahr: Four prisoners infected with Kovid-19 (COVID-19) in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh fled the hospital. They were admitted for treatment but the police caught three of them. Officials gave this information. Also Read – UP: BJP MLA told himself by making fake report Corona victim, cunning did not work in court, CMO also measured

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh, the four accused were sent to jail on 19 December. The officer said that all four of them were found infected with Kovid-19 on the same day and were sent to L2 Hospital in Khurja Nagar. He told that police were deployed outside his ward. He said that at around seven pm on Sunday, the prisoners broke the lock of the stairs and managed to escape.

The SSP said that as soon as the matter came up, a report was lodged and a search was started for the absconding prisoners. He said that the police managed to nab three of them while the search for the fourth accused is on.