Corona infected Haryana minister Anil Vij’s condition stable, indigenous vaccine dose was taken

new Delhi: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij is being treated in a hospital in Gurugram after getting corona infected, where his condition is now said to be stable. According to an official statement released on Wednesday, Anil Vij was admitted to Medanta Hospital on Tuesday evening. Please tell that on 5 December, after being found infected with Corona virus, he complained of nervousness and restlessness on Sunday, after which he was admitted to PGIMS Rohtak.

In the official statement, it was told about Vij's condition that Anil Vij was admitted in Medanta of Gurugram on the night of 15 December. He is undergoing treatment here. At present, his condition is stable and oxygen is being given. According to the Medical Superintendent of Medanta, Dr. AK Dubey told that the Minister has Kovid pneumonia. Due to this, he has been admitted to the ICU. Their report has been found satisfactory.

Let me tell you that Vij had taken the dose of "Covaxin" vaccine of indigenous coronavirus being developed by Bharat Biotech. Vij offered himself to become a volunteer in the third phase of the trial, he was given a vaccine dose on 20 November.