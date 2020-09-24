Corona infected Manish Sisodia also gets dengue, shift from LNJP to Max Hospital when platelets fall

new Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was confirmed to be suffering from dengue on Thursday. A day before this, he was admitted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital in Delhi due to corona virus infection. He has been admitted to Max Hospital in Saket. Due to his blood platelets count falling, he has been shifted to another hospital. Also Read – Padma Shri awarded nuclear scientist Dr. Shekhar Basu dies of Kovid-19, PM Modi expressed grief

According to the office of the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is being shifted from LNJP Hospital to Max Hospital.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is suffering from dengue and his blood platelets count is falling. Due to this, they are being shifted to another hospital. He was admitted to Delhi's Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital after complaining of fever and low oxygen levels.

Please tell Deputy CM Sisodia was admitted to Loknayak Jayaprakash Hospital on Wednesday. He was isolated at home due to Kovid-19 infection. He was confirmed to be infected with Kovid-19 on 14 September.