Corona infected woman returned from UK to Andhra Pradesh from Delhi, admitted to hospital with son

Amravati: Corona, who arrived in Delhi from Britain, reached Andhra Pradesh by train by dodging the infected female officers but was caught at Rajamahendravaram and admitted to a hospital with a son. The officials gave this information on Thursday. The Health Department official said that samples of his 'swab' have been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for examination. During the investigation, it will be ascertained whether the woman and her son have come in contact with the new type of corona virus which has appeared in Britain.

The country is on high alert since the new type of virus spreading rapidly in the UK has been detected. Several measures are being taken for the precaution, including a speedy investigation of the recently returned passengers from Britain.

The woman, who allegedly escaped from the segregated habitat center in New Delhi to Rajamahendravaram in her hometown Andhra Pradesh, was apprehended by railway police and health officials and was admitted to a local hospital after midnight on Wednesday.

According to officials, the woman told them that the officers had disregarded her isolated home and due to this she came here from New Delhi herself (Rajamahendravaram), because there were no symptoms of virus infection.

The woman’s son went to Delhi to get her. The son is also admitted to the hospital and both are kept in separate rooms. The woman works as a teacher in Britain, she came to India on 21 December and her flight landed in New Delhi.

During the investigation, the woman was found infected with Corona virus and after that she was kept there in a separate habitat center. However, she allegedly escaped from there with her son and reached Rajamahendravaram by Andhra Pradesh Express. After the Delhi Police’s alert, the Railway Police came to know that the woman was traveling in the first class coach of Andhra Pradesh Express, after which this information was given to the officials of Rajamahendravaram.