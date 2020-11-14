Corona infection continues to rise in Delhi, 7340 new cases, active patients figure crosses 44 thousand

Delhi reports 7340 new COVID19 cases: In the national capital of India, the pace of corona infection is fast. Today i.e. on Saturday, 7340 new cases of COVID-19 have been revealed. Now the number of active patients is 44,456. Also Read – Tonight will be difficult for Delhi, already serious pollution situation will be very severe

However, the recovery is also quite good and the number of patients recoveries / discharges / migrations in 24 hours is 7117, but 96 patients have died.

"The total number of infected people has increased to more than 4.8 lakhs after Coronavirus infection, 7,340 new cases were reported in Delhi," said an official of the Delhi Health Department. After the death of 96 patients, the number of dead has reached 7,519.

The total number of patients in Delhi has been 4,82,170, of which 4,30,195 patients have recovered recoveries / discharges / migrations. According to the Delhi Health Department, the number of active patients is now 44,456.

According to the Delhi government, the total test conducted so far is 54,28,472, of which 19,635 RTPCR / CBNAAT / True Nat tests and 30,010 rapid antigen tests have been done today.