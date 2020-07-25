Corona Infection in Maharashtra: More than 8,200 policemen in Maharashtra Kovid-19 positive, 93 killed so far

Mumbai: So far, a total of more than 8,200 police personnel have been found infected with the corona virus in Maharashtra. Out of these, 93 police personnel including seven officers have died. An official gave this information on Saturday. According to official data, 8,200 police personnel were found infected with the Corona virus while implementing Kovid-19 restrictions. Of these, 6,314 police personnel have been cured. Also Read – Corona in UP: Number of infected more than 63 thousand, 1387 deaths so far, 39 lives today

The official said that a total of 11,611 police personnel, including 214 officers, are being treated in various hospitals. He said that 93 personnel have died in the department so far. More than 52 personnel have died in the Mumbai Police alone. Also Read – Actor Hrithik Roshan deposited money in the account of 100 Bollywood dancers between Kovid-19

Please tell that Maharashtra is the biggest hit of Corona in the country at this time. Even in Maharashtra, Maya has broken most of the coronation in the city. On Friday, 1,062 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Mumbai, after which the total number of infected people reached 1,06,891 on Friday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 54 patients died due to infection, after which the total number of dead increased to 5,981. Also Read – Amitabh Bachchan remembered the crowded days outside ‘Jalsa’, said- ‘God help me’

Due to the increasing infection of Coron, Maharashtra is under lockdown these days and today CM Uddhav Thackeray said many big things about the lockdown. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that he was not in favor of completely removing the lockdown in Mumbai to prevent the spread of corona virus in the state only due to economic concerns.

He said that considering the challenge posed by the global epidemic, there is a need to balance between issues related to health and economy. He said, “I would never say that the lockdown will be completely removed.” But I have slowly started reopening some things. Once reopened it should not be closed again. So, I want to take steps in a phased manner.

He said, “Many people are opposing the lockdown. He says that the economy is being affected by the lockdown. I would like to tell such people that I am ready to remove the lockdown, but if people die due to this, will you take responsibility? We are also concerned about the economy. “

The number of Kovid-19 cases in India crossed the 1.3 million mark on Saturday. Just two days ago, infection cases crossed 12 lakh. So far, 8,49,431 people have become healthy in the country due to this infectious disease.

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry till eight o’clock in the morning, 48,916 new cases of corona virus were reported in the country, after which the total number of infections increased to 13,36,861. At the same time, the death toll rose to 31,358 with the death of 757 more people.