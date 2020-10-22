Corona infects reached 2.09 lakhs amid elections in Bihar, so far 1.97 healthy

Patna: The number of Kovid-19 patients in the state has reached 2,09,296 after the arrival of 1,058 new patients of Corona on Thursday in Bihar. So far 1,97,193 people have become healthy in the state. The recovery rate remains around 94 percent. An official of the Bihar Health Department said that 1,058 new cases were reported in the state during the last 24 hours, taking the total corona patients in the state to 2,09,296. On Thursday, 256 cases have been reported in Patna district. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s attack on BJP on the promise of sharing free vaccine in Bihar, RJD bid – Election bargaining in this too, dirty

During the last 24 hours, 985 infected people have gone back to their homes. So far, a total of 1,97,193 infected people have become healthy in the state. The recovery rate of corona infected persons has reached 94.22 percent in the state of Bihar. Kovid-19 in Bihar currently has 11,076 active patients.

During the last 24 hours, 1,45,162 samples have been tested in the state. The Health Department report states that 7 corona infected have died during the last 24 hours in the state. So far, a total of 1026 corona infected have died in the state.