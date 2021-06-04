Corona inflamed individual dispensed Prasad within the gurudwara, Training Minister was once additionally concerned, 30 other people inflamed to this point

Coronavirus Replace: A large case of negligence has come to mild in a Gurdwara in Sangrur, Punjab. Right here a corona inflamed individual dispensed prasad to loads of other people, and then the danger of other people getting inflamed has higher. Allow us to tell that amongst those that took the prasad, Punjab Training Minister Vijay Singla and previous Sangrur MLA Prakash Chand Garg had been additionally incorporated. Along side this, people provide within the gurudwara additionally took prasad. Additionally Learn – Mukesh Ambani didn’t take his wage, know the way a lot is the wage of the richest individual within the nation

Allow us to tell that once this incident, samples had been taken within the village on 31 Might, and then 30 other people had been discovered corona inflamed within the village to this point. After this incident, there was once a stir within the well being division and to rein within the corona, they've requested the officers to arrange a Kovid check camp within the village. In step with the commentary issued by way of the Well being Division, Granthi Corona was once inflamed and he had given samples on 31 Might and he had dispensed Prasad within the Gurudwara.

Allow us to inform you that once the corona inflamed individual was once distributing prasad, all over that point many of us had been provide within the gurudwara. Those other people had accumulated after the demise of farmer Karamjit Singh all over an indication in Delhi. On June 1, Granthi had dispensed prasad within the gurudwara and his spouse was once additionally discovered corona inflamed.