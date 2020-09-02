Corona is spreading in Uttar Pradesh, so many new cases in 24 hours, 75 people died

Coronavirus Cases in UP: 75 more people have died during the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh in which Kovid-19 infected and 5,716 new patients have confirmed infection. Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Medicine and Health Amit Mohan Prasad told here on Wednesday that 75 more people were killed during the last 24 hours in the state. In this way, the number of people who died in the state has increased to 3,616. Also Read – IPL 2020: BCCI Treasurer said – IPL 13 will be organized on schedule

According to the report released by the Health Department, during the last 24 hours, the maximum number of 11 deaths occurred in Lucknow. Apart from this, 10 in Kanpur Nagar, five in Gorakhpur, four in Prayagraj, three each in Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit and Unnao, Kovid-19 in Bareilly, Jhansi, Meerut, Deoria, Azamgarh, Hardoi, Mathura, Lalitpur and Farrukhabad infected two. People have died. Also Read – Hyderabad Metro News: Metro service to be restored in Hyderabad on September 7

Apart from this, one person each of Kovid-19 died in Varanasi, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Ballia, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Rampur, Ghazipur, Siddharthnagar, Etawah, Bahraich, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Badaun, Mainpuri, Mau, Bhadohi and Balrampur. . Also Read – New Research Reveals – ‘Face Shield and N-95 Mask Can Not Stop Corona’

According to the report, 5,716 new cases of corona virus have been reported in the state during the last 24 hours. Once again, the maximum number of 720 new patients has been detected in Lucknow. In addition, 387 new infections have been confirmed in Kanpur city in Kanpur, 354 in Prayagraj, 259 in Gorakhpur, 242 in Varanasi and 181 in Shahjahanpur. At present, 56,459 corona patients are being treated in various hospitals in the state.

Prasad said that 1,81,364 people have completely recovered from Corona so far in the state.

Prasad clarified that the death of all those infected with Kovid-19 is included in the deaths caused by Kovid-19, but each time it is not necessary that the cause of death is Corona.

He said that many of the Kovid-19 infected people are patients of heart or kidney or someone has cerebral palsy, but it is the protocol that if the deceased is infected Kovid-19 then his death is considered as death due to corona is.

Additional Chief Secretary said that 1,36,240 samples were tested in the state on Monday. So far, 59,13,584 samples have been tested in the state.