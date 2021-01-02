Corona: Less than 20 thousand cases in 24 hours in India, more than 99 lakh people free from infection

Corona Virus in India: There have been less than 20,000 cases of corona virus infection in the country in the last 24 hours. The number of infection cases in the country has now increased to 1,03,05,788. At the same time, the number of people getting infection-free has crossed 99 lakhs. The Ministry of Health gave this information. Also Read – 22 members of the same family attended the funeral of Corona positive, relative

According to data from the Ministry of Health, 19,079 new cases of infection a day were reported in the country, while the death toll increased to 1,49,218 with 224 more deaths due to infection. The number of people who have become infection free in the country has increased to 99,06,387, taking the national rate of infection to 96.12 percent, while the death rate of infection is 1.45 percent.

According to the data, the number of under-served people in the country for the 12th consecutive day was less than three lakhs. The number of under-trials in the country is currently 2,50,183. In India, the number of infected had crossed 20 lakh on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September.

At the same time, total cases of infection had crossed 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and one crore on 19 December. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 17,39,41,658 samples were tested till January 1, of which 8,29,964 samples were tested on Friday.