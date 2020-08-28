Corona moved towards village in Bihar, 1998 new patients found yet, 674 dead

CORONA VIRUS BIHAR: 1998 new corona infected patients were found in Bihar on Friday, with the number of corona infected in the state has increased to 1,30,848. So far, 674 people have died due to corona in Bihar. There are 17728 active cases of corona in the state, a total of 1,05,766 samples have been investigated in 24 hours and the recovery percentage of corona patients in Bihar is 85.94. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Supreme Court said, Corona cannot postpone elections in Bihar

More than one hundred infected patients have been identified in two districts of the state, Patna and Bhagalpur. Maximum 299 have been found in Patna and 121 new ones in Bhagalpur. Also Read – Bihar: corona cornered on Tejaswi, doors of the house shut themselves isolated

Corona growing rapidly in the village

The picture of Coronavirus infection in Bihar has changed in the last one month. In the first one month, where 10 percent of the infection was in rural area and 90 percent in urban area, then there is now 39 percent in urban area and 61 percent in rural area. This shows that Corona has spread her foot fast in the village. Also Read – Alert: Corona victims can be found again after 2 months of recovery, shocking disclosure in research

At the same time, the death rate in the state is also less than one percent. In the last one month, the positivity rate has come down from 11 to 4.7 i.e. now less than five people are getting corona infected in 100 samples. However, the recovery rate has been more than 85 percent.